Eli Epiha trial: No way Constable Matthew Hunt could have survived wounds — pathologist

Eli Epiha has pleaded guilty to the murder of Constable Matthew Hunt. Video and audio here was shown to the jurors. Video / Supplied

There is no way Constable Matthew Hunt could have survived the gunshot wounds that were inflicted on him on the day he and his partner were gunned down, a pathologist has testified at the trial of Eli Epiha.

Some members of Constable Hunt's family filed out of the courtroom partway through Dr Simon Stables' testimony, although the murdered officer's mother remained.

"The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and pelvis," said Stables, the first witness called by Crown prosecutors as Epiha's trial entered its second week. "All of these gunshot wounds were from Mr Hunt's back to his front and in an upward trajectory."

Epiha, 25, pleaded guilty earlier this month to injuring a bystander with his car as he fled from police in a West Auckland neighbourhood in June 2020 and to murdering Hunt a short time later — although he claims the shooting of the unarmed officer was the result of recklessness rather than murderous intent. He remains on trial because he pleaded not guilty to attempted murder of Hunt's partner, Constable David Goldfinch, who was also unarmed.

Eli Bob Sauni Epiha. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The pathologist told jurors Hunt suffered one non-fatal grazing wound to his chest, as well as wounds to his lower back, right buttock and his right thigh.

"There was quite a lot of damage to the pelvis," he said, explaining that vertebrae were also damaged. "There was damage to both arteries that supply blood to both legs. Essentially, what we're looking at is internal injuries.

"These are fatal. There's no way these could have been treated."

Constable Matthew Hunt. Photo / Supplied

Stables said — and the defence counsel emphasised — that determining what positions shooters and wounded people are in is not an exact science and involves "a whole lot of assumptions". But he used a wooden doll often used by artists to study poses to go through possible scenarios with the jury.

One possible scenario, he said, was Constable Hunt was shot in the chest first, then fell forward as he was shot three more times. Another, he said, was that he was leaning forward slightly as he ran away from the gunfire. The final possibility he outlined involved Hunt lying on the ground, with Epiha standing over him as he pulled the trigger.

The trial continues at the High Court at Auckland.