Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Electric vehicles: Suburbs with highest number of EVs in New Zealand revealed

By: and
4 mins to read
Kiwis are rushing to get an EV before the Clean Car rebait is scrapped on December 31st. Video / Ben Dickens Focus Reporter / Chereè Kinnear

The days of the Remuera tractor – or the traditional four-wheel drive – may be coming to an end as data reveals the wealthy Auckland suburb is home to the most electric vehicles in the country.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand