Calls for Government to publish suppressed report before forcing MPs to vote on ditching EV subsidies, as Labour MPs urge Christopher Luxon to repay his subsidy

MPs are due to vote on the final reading of the bill to scrap the Clean Car Discount policy. Photo / Getty Images

The Government has partly backflipped on its position not to release official advice on the repeal of the Clean Car Discount scheme - the former government’s signature EV policy, often called a “ute tax”.

However, it seems almost certain the advice will not be made public before MPs vote on the final reading of the bill to scrap the policy, which will likely occur on Thursday night or Friday morning.

The scheme subsidises sales of “clean” cars like EVs by taxing sales of “dirty”, fossil fuel powered cars. Industry group Drive Electric said the policy, combined with a plan to weaken emissions standards “could mean between 100,000 and 350,000 fewer electric cars on New Zealand roads by 2030″, and increase emissions by between 900 and 3000 kilotonnes.

The Government is sitting on a draft regulatory impact statement (RIS) for the bill, which assesses what could happen when the scheme is ditched - including the effects on New Zealand’s ability to reach climate goals.

Usually, a RIS would be published when the bill is first introduced. However, the Government has decided to exempt itself from RIS for any repeal bills in its 100-day plan.

This means that despite a draft RIS already existing, the Government is not required to release it to MPs and the public.

On Wednesday, the Herald revealed the existence of the draft RIS. Transport Minister Simeon Brown said that if anyone wanted to see it, they could use the Official Information Act, although this would mean the RIS would probably only be released after the bill had already been passed.

However, by today, he said the paper would be “proactively” released. He would not commit to releasing it before MPs voted to repeal the bill.

Brown told Green Party transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter that he had “asked Ministry of Transport officials to prepare the proactive release of the Cabinet paper and regulatory impact statement”.

Labour’s transport spokesman Tangi Utikere argued that the Government was failing to meet pre-election statements about how open and transparent it would be.

“Does he really think that telling journalists and members to just OIA a regulatory impact statement and continue to refuse to provide it to the Parliament meet National’s coalition agreement which says that decisions will be based on data and evidence?” Utikere said.

Brown told Parliament that advice he had received said “the transport sector remains on target to achieve its contribution to the first emissions reduction plan”. Brown said he gave this advice to Cabinet, but that it was consistent to the advice he had received from the Ministry of Transport. The first emissions budget runs from 2022 to 2025.

Supplementary questions from the Act Party allowed Brown to explain that he did not believe the Clean Car scheme would make any difference to emissions because transport is fully in the Emissions Trading Scheme or ETS.

The policy has caused National no small amount of political trouble, mainly because its leader Christopher Luxon is fond of Teslas, which receive the maximum subsidy under the scheme.

The Herald reported earlier this year that Luxon had sought to have Parliament purchase a Tesla for his own personal use, using a Parliamentary perk that allows the Leader of the Opposition to select a “self-drive” car.

It was later revealed that Luxon’s wife, Amanda, had purchased a Tesla and claimed the $8625 subsidy. Labour MPs mocked this, taunting Luxon with cries to pay back the discount. Labour even sought to amend the bill to offer people the opportunity to pay back the subsidy - a clear dig at Luxon.

