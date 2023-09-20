Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: Labour alleges National needs a massive climate tax on households - they’re not entirely wrong

Thomas Coughlan
By
13 mins to read
Labour claims National will hike the cost of fuel. Photo / Michael Neilson

Labour claims National will hike the cost of fuel. Photo / Michael Neilson

ANALYSIS:

This week Labour alleged a “huge hole” in National’s climate budget, which would see the cost of petrol rise 40 cents a litre thanks to rising emissions prices.

“Filling a 50 litre tank of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics