This story will be updated live as results roll in and with updates from reporters out and about in the electorate tonight.

Rotorua - Preliminary Count

VOTES COUNTED: 14,5131

6.7%

LEADING CANDIDATE: McCLAY, Todd 8,235

2nd CANDIDATE: SANDFORD, Ben 4,045

CURRENT MARGIN: 4,190

PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 45.32%

2nd PARTY: Labour Party 23.47%





Voting has closed and the count has begun for who will be Rotorua’s newest MP.

Six candidates stood for the Rotorua electorate; Te Pāti Māori’s Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Labour Party’s Ben Sandford, National Party’s Todd McClay, Independent Jonn Naera, NewZeal’s Kariana Black-Vercoe and Act’s Marten Rozeboom.

7.45pm

National Party candidate Todd McClay has arrived at his function at the Rotorua Bowling Club.

About 60 people clapped him inside. Among attendees are mayor Tania Tapsell and members of the business community.

Earlier

Labour candidate Ben Sandford opted to wait for results with a small gathering with family and friends at home.

Speaking to Local Democracy Reporting by the barbecue, Sandford said he had no expectations of how the vote would be.

He said he was feeling positive and was happy the “long” campaign had come to an end.

With his mother Sylvia by his side, he said the positives included the door-knocking experiences and meeting people in the electorate

Of McClay, he said his rival had an “enormous advantage” being the incumbent.

”We’ll find out if we’ve done enough to get it across the line.

”Sylvia was proud of her son and said while they were “hoping for the best result”, whatever it was they would handle it with pride and dignity.





Results for who the electorate voted in will be progressively revealed tonight.

The electorate’s residents have had several chances to hear what each stand for, including a Rotorua Business Chamber event and a Rotorua Green Drinks event.

They were also asked for their views on local issues such as lake levels rising, bus-stop bashings, and emergency housing motels.

In 2017, the margin between McClay and Sandford was 7901 votes. In 2020, the gap closed with then-Labour candidate Claire Mahon receiving 825 fewer than McClay.

Who is who?

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait - Te Pāti Māori

The first-ever general electorate candidate for her party, Raukawa-Tait is a previous Rotorua Lakes councillor.

Ben Sandford - Labour Party

Local lawyer Sandford is standing for the second time as the Labour candidate for Rotorua. The former Olympian launched his campaign in September and is ranked number 69 on the Labour list.

Todd McClay - National Party

McClay is fighting to stay in for a sixth term as the electorate’s MP this year and was first elected in 2008. He is the party’s agriculture, hunting and fishing and trade spokesman. He has held various ministerial portfolios between 2014 and 2017.

Jonn Naera - Independent

Naera is standing for the first time in the electorate.

Kariana Black-Vercoe - NewZeal

Black-Vercoe is a teacher trainer, with years of experience in the education sector. She stood in last year’s local body elections.

Marten Rozeboom - Act

Rozeboom is a former farmer, engineer and now tutor.

