Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Election results 2020: Heather du Plessis-Allan - National needs a total refresh

3 minutes to read

Judith Collins during her speech at National's election night HQ at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron in Auckland. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By:

Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday

Vote2020

OPINION:

These are a few of the things we learned last night.

Covid trumps everything. That's no great revelation, but to see it in black and white — or red and blue — is quite

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
election-interactive