Judith Collins took aim at the Greens' wealth tax policy, which has already rejected by the Labour party.

National leader Judith Collins will front media this afternoon, as she prepares for her final election campaign push.

There are six days until the election and National remains well behind Labour in the polls.

Even with the support of Act, Labour – with the help of the Greens – would be able to form a Government.

But Collins remains optimistic about her party's chances – she told the Herald last week that she was now in "high energy mode".

And her tactics now appear to be to take aim at Labour, via the Greens.

In an email to supporter yesterday, Collins asked: "Can you help us stop the Labour/ Greens Wealth Tax".

"This [the wealth tax] will strike fear in all New Zealanders who are working hard to create a better life for themselves and their family, particularly our older New Zealanders who will be hit hard by this new tax," Collins said.

In a press release this morning, she was singing a similar tune.

Judith Collins is making her final election push. Photo / Gregor Richardson

"Labour have already promised to raise income taxes, but the wealth tax will be a point of pride for a Labour/Green Government desperate to raise revenues to pay off its spending."

This is despite the fact Labour has already ruled out implementing the Green's wealth tax.

Collins this morning visited a farmers market in Takapuna, before being a "human hoarding" in New Lynn.

She will again be a human hoarding in Pakuranga, before watching this afternoon's Bledisloe Cup clash at a Karaka events' centre.

Collins has invited media to watch with her.