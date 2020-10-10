Election 2020: South Auckland crowds meet Jacinda Ardern

"Let's Keep Moving" is the Labour Party slogan and took on another meaning to part crowds. Photo / Amelia Wade

Labour's party slogan of "let's keep moving" took on a literal meaning when leader Jacinda Ardern visited two South Auckland markets.

Mobbed by fans and media walking backwards to capture the madness, it took the Prime Minister more than 30 minutes to make it down one aisle at the Otara markets.

Supporters were prepared for Ardern's visit with red T-shirts, megaphones and a bright red teddy bear and chanted "party vote Labour, let's go" as she made her way very slowly through the crowds.

A number of people yelled out "let's keep moving" - the party slogan - though it was unclear whether they meant that or to literally keep moving through the markets.

Meanwhile stall vendors, on their first day back in action for two months due to the Covid-19 restrictions could only look on with a mixture of awe and trepidation as the mob passed by, knocking over everything in its path.

She was flanked by fellow Labour MPs Peeni Henare and Jenny Salesa who are vying for the Tāmaki Makaurau and Panmure-Ōtāhuhu seats respectively.

With no policy lined up to be unveiled, Ardern was left to repeat Labour's campaign theme of stability in her speech to the crowd and urged the 100 person-strong crowd to pop to the voting booth just across the carpark.

Salesa wrapped up the speech with an earnest "we love Jacinda, we love Jacinda" chant which didn't get much pick-up.

There were similar, if not louder scenes in Mangere.

Ardern, now wearing an ei katu, was flanked by security guards dressed top-to-toe in black to help her carve her way through hundreds of people before she could get to the group waiting to give her an official Cook Islands tūoro greeting.

She was asked later what it was like barely able to put one front of the other and whether it was overwhelming, constantly being mobbed.

"I find it heartening. I'm pleased that people want to come and talk and have a moment to meet.

"Most of the time, you'll notice, I get a bit worried about standing on people or small children in those crowds. But no, I don't find it problematic."

Both Otara and Mangere are in very safe Labour seats but Ardern said that didn't mean the communities there were taken for granted.

"For me it's about leaving nothing to chance. If you leave it to the last day, things happen - life happens. We want to make sure people vote early so they don't miss their opportunity," Ardern told media.

But the sea of red didn't stop the other parties also putting the effort in.

At the Otara markets, Greens co-leader Marama Davidson was there in the morning in a party T-shirt and with a shopper getting some groceries while mingling with voters, while local National list MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi did the rounds with about eight committed supporters waving campaign hoardings.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters was also due to make an appearance but was a no-show - much to the surprise of the waiting media who were kept in the dark.