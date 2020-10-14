Election 2020: Green Party co-leaders front media after final rally of the campaign

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Green party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw will front media after their final rally of the 2020 election campaign.

The pair, along with a number of other Green MPs, spoke to party faithful in a studio overlooking Auckland's K Rd.

The venue was in the heart of the Auckland Central electorate - a seat Chlöe Swarbrick is trying to win.

The campaign is the last of the election 2020 campaign for the Greens; co-leader Marama Davidson said ahead of the rally her party had a post-Covid plan.

"Throughout Covid-19, the Green Party has urged New Zealand to listen to science, health experts, and Māori and Pacific leadership.

"We have amplified the official advice to keep us all safe, and called out those drawing on peoples' fear to score political points."

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said: "We are rightfully bringing forward huge spending to pay for our response to the Covid-19 crisis. We have a responsibility to ensure this spending also deals with the long-term issues that we, and future generations, will face.