Election results 2020: Jacinda Ardern win 'in the bag' - global risk assessor Fitch Solutions

Watch live: We are live from the Newstalk ZB studio, NZ Herald newsroom and party headquarters as we bring you all the results as they happen. Every candidate, every electorate, every vote.
Liam Dann
NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

International risk assessment firm Fitch Solutions has advised clients that Jacinda Ardern will serve a second term as New Zealand Prime Minister.

But the report, headlined "Second Term Likely In The Bag For Prime Minister

