Election 2020: Green Party post-election talks 'down to voters' - James Shaw

Green Party co-leader James Shaw. Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

By RNZ

The Green Party is keeping its cards close to its chest on what its bottoms lines will be at potential coalition talks just a few days out from the election.

It is also still adamant discussions on a potential wealth tax will happen at the negotiating table, despite Labour repeatedly ruling it out.

In its last campaign event before the election, the Green Party held a rally in Auckland last night, complete with a hip hop performance, poetry reading and speeches from the two co-leaders.

The party leaders outlined their plans for helping to govern the country if given the chance.

The Green Party is telling voters not to put their eggs in one basket, with co-leader Marama Davidson firm in her belief that Labour cannot govern alone.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson. Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

"Unchallenged decisions can mean bad decisions and with the Greens at the decision-making table, we'll make sure that we truly face the challenges we've been ignoring for too long."

The co-leaders went into campaigning clear there were no bottom lines, instead pointing to the party's top priorities around farming, transport, oceans, housing, poverty and energy.

However, their key priorities each contain a plethora of different projects and policies.

But just a few days out from polling, co-leader James Shaw was reluctant to say which his party will refuse to back down on - although the party isn't taking no for an answer on Labour's rejection of wealth tax discussions.

Church and AP perform at a Green Party rally in Auckland. Photo: RNZ / Charlie Dreaver

"We're going to put those policy packages on the table and say 'how much progress can we make on those' and ultimately, that'll come down to voters on Saturday."

Davidson said: "They can say what they need to in a campaign election. It is our party, after the votes have been put in, that will decide what we take to the negotiation table."

Yesterday's last election event was held on Karangahape Rd, Auckland central, where Chloe Swarbrick is hoping to win a seat - which could be a back stop if the party doesn't reach the five percent threshold.

But if they don't get back into parliament, National co-leader Judith Collins isn't confident of their job prospects.

"Oh well most of them are unemployable I always thought, all of them."

But even if things turn sour, there is one place Shaw definitely won't be looking for work.

"I would say we wouldn't work for Judith Collins no matter how much she offered to pay us."

The Greens' next big event will be on election night, again in Auckland's CBD, but whether it will be a celebration or a farewell will be up to voters to decide.

Supporters at yesterday evening's event were relatively confident the party would get enough votes to make up the next government.