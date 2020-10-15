Election 2020: Collins welcomed by Chow brother; describes campaign as 'relentlessly positive'

National leader Judith Collins talking to Stonewood Homes staff this morning, with its director John Chow. Photo / Jason Walls

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

With just two days until polls close, National leader Judith Collins has borrowed a famous phrase from her political rival's first appearance as Labour leader in 2017.

Collins told media this morning that her campaign has been "relentlessly positive".

This comes after a week where she called Ardern a liar, attacked the media, called Green MPs "unemployable" and rival parties "miserable".

Collins made the comments soon after being welcomed by a man who once planned to build a "super brothel".

The National leader would not be drawn on Michael Chow's sex-industry related ventures when questioned by media this morning.

But she did double down on those comments she made about rival MPs being miserable.

"They are though, aren't they?" she said.

"I am having a good laugh about it," she said later in the press conference.

"Relentlessly positive" is a phrase borrowed from Ardern during her first press conference as Labour leader just weeks before the 2017 election.

Asked about where she had heard the phrase this morning, Collins said: "That is just something I actually am".

She then went on to describe Ardern's campaign as all "love and hugs".

Collins this morning briefly toured the Stonewood Homes offices in Auckland – a house building company which was acquired by the Chow Group in 2016.

The Chow Group, run by brothers John and Michael Chow, have owned and developed a number of brothels over the last decade – the brothers are both directors of Stonewood.

The Chows are known for making fortunes from brothels, hotels and property deals.

Their Stonewood Group claims to have a portfolio worth about $500m with a focus on hotels and commercial properties through Australia and New Zealand.

The pair had planned to build a 15-storey "super brothel" tower on the former Palace Hotel site opposite Sky City, according to the NBR.

John welcomed Collins to the offices this morning and wished her good luck in the election.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, Collins took aim at the media – suggesting press gallery reporters were not impartial; she said sometimes it feels like she's getting questioned by "Ardern's press secretary".

She stood by those comments when pressed this morning.

Meanwhile, Ardern spent part of the morning at a sneak preview of the Mary Poppins musical.

The musical's reopening is set to be one of the biggest worldwide since Covid-19 forced the closure of West End and Broadway shows.