Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Brian Fallow: Govt debt? Worry about something else

5 minutes to read

We've heard little from the major parties about the cost of superannuation. Photo / Getty Images

Brian Fallow
By:

Brian Fallow is a former economics editor of The New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

Scaremongering about government debt has been one of the more tedious features of the election campaign that is now drawing mercifully to its end.

For people mindful of what sort of legacy we are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.