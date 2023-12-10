Why vape users are being told to stock up, the big job on the Government’s list this week and Qatar not giving up efforts on peace between Israel and Gaza in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / Face Nation / NZHerald

An 11-year-old is among eight teenagers or children arrested after a high-speed chase in west Auckland this morning.

The group were disturbed about 2am while allegedly attempting to break into a vehicle in Westgate and police were contacted.

Police’s Eagle helicopter located a vehicle believed to be involved, travelling on nearby Zefiro Drive soon afterwards.

Eagle provided commentary as the vehicle sped up to what police allege was double the posted speed limit.

Waitematā West Relieving Area Commander, Inspector Jason Edwards, said police attempted to stop the vehicle but it failed to stop, and a pursuit started.

He said the vehicle then travelled on the Northwestern Motorway towards the city before it was abandoned on the motorway near Huruhuru Rd.

All involved were apprehended a short time later.

A 14 and a 15-year-old were arrested along with six others, including an 11-year-old.

”I would like to acknowledge the community’s vigilance in reporting this suspicious activity to us, so we can respond,” Edwards said.

”A good description was provided to police, and this assisted the Eagle crew when they arrived in the area.”

Police continue to encourage the public to report offending as it happens by calling 111.

Other matters can be reported after the fact by calling 105 or going online.