Local Focus: Public meetings held on Mount, Pāpāmoa enrolment changes

The Ministry of Education is holding a series of public meetings to determine how intermediate and secondary enrolment zones should change in Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa to accommodate the rapid growth in the region.

"We've got a new primary school, Te Manawa o Pāpāmoa School, entering the network to open next year," said ministry consultant, Dr Gabrielle Wall.

"What that means, with the introduction of a new school, you need to look at amending the enrolment schemes of existing primary schools to create an enrolment scheme for that school.

"The secondary part of things, Mount Maunganui College is introducing an enrolment zone for the first time so as a flow-on effect for that we're looking at zone boundaries to ensure that, for Mount Maunganui Intermediate, the zone would align with the zone for Mount Maunganui College and looking at what the boundary would be between Mount Maunganui College and the intermediate with Pāpāmoa College as the other secondary school in the area."

Parents, teachers and principals were in the audience, with plenty of questions about the changes.

Pāpāmoa College principal Steve Lindsey said, "I suppose for me it's acknowledging that there needs to be some realignment so that's fine, we accept that, but where does it fit in the bigger picture. We know that in Pāpāmoa the growth is going to continue beyond say six, seven or eight years, it's going to be more like a 20-year growth."

Lindsey said parents shouldn't be worrying about overcrowded classrooms.

"I don't think they need to worry about the size of the classroom but the concern about the size of the school that has more students at all year levels is a valid concern for parents. But schools work really hard to organise the schools so that students aren't left behind or unsupported."

One former teacher, with grandchildren in the area, wanted to know how local iwi would be consulted during the rezoning process.

Briar Stewart said, "The questions I came along and wanted answers to regarded Tamapahore students. Those students have had zones moved around on them and I was really concerned … at the moment the majority most likely attend Arataki Primary and in a zone that is going to maybe cut them off from that access and pop them into Tahatai Coast, that consultation should happen with the local iwi."

Pāpāmoa Primary principal Lisa Morrissey was concerned about how any changes might affect current school rolls.

"The problem with zoning decisions is they're really emotional for families because you have natural connections to schools so it is navigating that process in a really respectful way but it's also making sure that within the reestablishment of zones that rolls aren't radically dropped, funding isn't radically cut or one school gets a better deal than the other.

"For my own school we need a lot of property development. Pāpāmoa Primary is a much older school than the other schools. My concern is if our roll drops too much, we may not get the new property we need."

Wall said the ministry wants to hear from as many people as possible.

"Following these meetings, I'll be compiling everything I've heard from these meetings. I'll probably do that as a summary of themes and frequently asked questions and that will also inform the construction of an online survey. That will probably be available towards the end of next week.

"I'd really encourage anyone who couldn't attend the meetings, including those who have, to have a say. The more voices we hear as part of the process the better I'm able to represent the community's viewpoints through to the Ministry of Education."

You can visit the project website (https://www.dandgconsulting.co.nz/tauranga) and enter your details to be sent the survey when it goes live.

Made with funding from