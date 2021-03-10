Local Focus: Meet the commissioners - Stephen Selwood 'Tauranga has suffered'

Tauranga has suffered from under-investment in its infrastructure and community facilities for decades, says Stephen Selwood, one of the four commissioners of the city appointed by Local Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta.

"The downside of that [under-investment] is that we pay in other ways," Selwood said.

"If we don't invest in our future we pay with congested roads, the cost of houses are really high, the water services are not what they need to be."

In this Local Focus video, Selwood says the commission has tough decisions to make if the city is going to thrive into the future.

As the former chief executive of Infrastructure New Zealand, he has lead the industry for the past 15 years.

"What I bring is an understanding of infrastructure and how infrastructure enables cities to grow and develop," he said.

"The core business of council is providing the infrastructure as the foundation for growth of the city so, from that point of view, I can bring the expertise to the table."