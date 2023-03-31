Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Education Minister Jan Tinetti considering transition period for new NCEA literacy and numeracy tests

Amy Wiggins
By
5 mins to read
Education Minister Jan Tinetti is considering a transition period for the new NCEA literacy and numeracy requirement. Photo / NZME

Education Minister Jan Tinetti is considering a transition period for the new NCEA literacy and numeracy requirement. Photo / NZME

Education Minister Jan Tinetti says there may need to be a transition period for the new NCEA numeracy and literacy tests after the latest results showed half of students failed the writing component.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

‘No one right way to teach maths’: Education Minister

Latest from New Zealand