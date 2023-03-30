Secondary students will be required to pass a literacy and numeracy test to gain their NCEA qualification.

Less than half of students passed the writing standard in the third pilot of the new NCEA literacy and numeracy test being introduced next year.

While that’s an improvement on the previous trial, there was a significant drop in those who passed the reading part of the assessment.

In the September 2022 trial 58 per cent of students passed the reading component - down from 64 per cent in June.

Writing improved slightly from 34 per cent in June to 46 per cent in September and numeracy increased from 56 per cent to 57 per cent.

June’s pilot involved Year 10 students from more than 200 schools, kura and tertiary providers and also found just 24 per cent of students passed te reo matatini (Māori language literacy) and 18 per cent passed pāngarau (Māori language numeracy).

A smaller trial in 2021 also gained poor results with about two-thirds of students failing writing and about a third failing both the reading and numeracy section.

From next year students will need to pass the new numeracy and literacy standards to be awarded NCEA at any level.

The test will be held twice a year and students can sit the test multiple times if required. Students can sit it at any stage during secondary school.

The standards are being introduced because a study found 40 per cent of students who got NCEA level 2 were not functionally literate or numerate.

The results of last year’s pilot also show, at decile 1, the lowest decile, just 2 per cent passed the writing component - compared to 62 per cent at decile 10, the highest.

In reading the difference between decile 1 and 10 was 24 per cent to 85 per cent, and in numeracy 10 per cent compared to 78 per cent.

The results for decile 2 students had pass rates of just 30 per cent for reading, 12 per cent for numeracy and 8.5 per cent for writing.

Earlier this month it was revealed the Ministry of Education told NZQA, which designed the tests, test design factors could be making the tests more difficult than they should be.

It is understood officials were worried about the high failure rate of the pilot tests.

Documents obtained by RNZ showed that in October last year the ministry requested changes including fewer questions, the use of simpler language, allowing students to use spell-checking software, and providing a paper-based option if students did not want to sit the tests online.

NZQA responded in November dismissing the ministry’s requests and suggesting the ministry was not respecting its expertise in setting tests.