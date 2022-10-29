Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Putting the horrors behind us at Halloween

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A Level 3 Halloween display with a special meaning in Whenuapai last year. Photo / Dean Purcell, File

A Level 3 Halloween display with a special meaning in Whenuapai last year. Photo / Dean Purcell, File

EDITORIAL:

The faux cobwebs are out on front fences and costumed children are about to canvass the cul-de-sacs with plastic pumpkin buckets, entreating for lollies.

It may be tempting to be all humbug on this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand