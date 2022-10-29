Editorial: Putting the horrors behind us at Halloween

A Level 3 Halloween display with a special meaning in Whenuapai last year. Photo / Dean Purcell, File

The faux cobwebs are out on front fences and costumed children are about to canvass the cul-de-sacs with plastic pumpkin buckets, entreating for lollies.

It may be tempting to be all humbug on this latest incursion of American culture but the joy this time brings to children should give us pause to reconsider.

The past year has been another tough one in many ways. Covid precautions put the kibosh on many gatherings and celebrations, it has certainly been no less so for the kids. Halloween is at least one relatively safe activity, with encounters brief and mostly in the open air.

By now, the practice of trick-or-treating has been around long enough for most of us to have settled into a careful protocol - kids sticking together and watching out for the little ones. Mum or dad ambling along and keeping an eye on things. Many streets have organised events where participating houses are even vetted firsthand for approval.

There’s little doubting the growth in Halloween participation, despite the enforced pause during Covid lockdowns. Some households have built on decorations each year to hugely elaborate stagings. Linwood residents Sammy and Jordan Dickinson have been competing for three years with their neighbour Duncan Martin to see who can entice the most trick-or-treaters. The Cantabrians spend upwards of a week getting the props ready.

The act of dressing up as another character has proven psychological benefits. Studies have shown wearing a costume stimulates imagination, encourages emotional development, aids physical dexterity, supports social interaction, reinforces empathy, and builds on the vocabulary and cognitive skills. According to Google Trend, the most popular costumes in New Zealand this year are likely to be witches, Spider-Man, dinosaurs, Stranger Things characters, fairies, pirates, rabbits, and cheerleaders.

Of course, Halloween isn’t for everyone. Some object on religious or cultural grounds. Some don’t like the consumerism attached to the occasion or the high-sugar content of the treats. For some of these reasons “light parties” have become a thing. The MountainView Vineyard Church in Stratford has run a light party since 2004 as an alternative way to celebrate Halloween.

Nathan Hodge on the barbecue at a Dr Seuss-themed light party in Stratford in 2019. Photo / Supplied

“The children are in a safe space with plenty of fun activities,” says the pastor’s wife, Corrina Sheed.

”We do ask that there are no scary costumes.”

The Taranaki event has a bouncy castle, face-painting, plenty of games and the obligatory candy.

If Halloween doesn’t sit comfortably as an American construct, then perhaps harken back to its earlier roots. The Americans are thought to have adopted and adapted the tradition from early settlers with Celtic links who celebrated “Samhain”, pronounced “so-wen”. Samhain celebrations began on the evening of October 31 and were marked by great gatherings and feasts. It’s said that ancient burial mounds were opened at this time as they were considered portals to the Otherworld.

Ultimately, one can put a note on the gate or door, politely declining callers. Thankfully it appears the “trick” side of the negotiation isn’t given much attention in our modern take on the event.

But, with the last public holiday behind us before the Christmas break, it would be a good idea to make the most of any celebrations on offer.

