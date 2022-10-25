Nathan Hodge on the barbecue at the Dr. Seuss-themed light party in 2019. Photo / Supplied

Nathan Hodge on the barbecue at the Dr. Seuss-themed light party in 2019. Photo / Supplied

There will be knights, kings, queens and princesses at the Stratford Light Party.

The light party, hosted by the MountainView Vineyard Church, is a family-friendly alternative to Halloween, and Corrina Sheed - wife of MountainView Vineyard Church pastor John Sheed - says she's pleased the event is back.

"We had to take a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but we're thrilled to be able to offer this event to the community again."

The last Stratford Light Party took place in 2019. The event was Dr Seuss-themed, with plenty of Cats in Hats, Things (both Ones and Twos), but no green eggs and ham, she says.

"We're just stoked to be able to host this again for the community."

Corrina says the party's theme was selected shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"We wanted to honour her and the royal family."

Since 2004, the MountainView Vineyard church has run a light party as an alternative way to celebrate Halloween.

"The children are in a safe space with plenty of fun activities. We do ask that there are no scary costumes."

The event will have a bouncy castle, face-painting, plenty of games and - of course, she says - candy.

"The only charge is a $2 entry fee which covers the cost of everything. There will also be train rides on the Dairy Master train."

The Details:

What: Stratford Light Party

Where: Stratford's War Memorial Hall.

When: Monday, October 31, starting at 6pm and finishing at 8pm.

Cost: Gold coin donation entry, which covers all the games, activities and candy.