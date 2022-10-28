Did anybody else hear that noise? Photo / Alan Lee, Photosport, File

EDITORIAL

With Halloween upon us, it’s timely that the zombie horror show of the All Blacks coaching saga has risen from the grave.

Weekend Herald revelations of what took place when Ian Foster clung to his job while leading his side on a two-test trip to South Africa provide a fascinating insight into the inner workings of New Zealand Rugby. Fans will also get a reminder of the scary jolts during that turbulent time.

Two key visitations took place while the team was in South Africa: Joe Schmidt visited Scott Robertson in Christchurch; and senior All Blacks descended upon New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson in his hotel room to argue the case for Foster. The outcomes from both meetings were crucial for deciding Foster’s fate.

In an age of Zoom meetings and work-from-home disconnections, it’s a comforting reminder that human, face-to-face manifestations can make or break a deal.

New Zealand Rugby would prefer the rugby community has its sights solely on the encounter with the Brave Blossoms in Tokyo this evening. There should be no surprise terror or last-minute frights beneath the Japan National Stadium lights.

But the Foster saga was so clumsily handled that the grim, bloody details continue to drip out.

Like all good horror movies, this one has a long run of sequels lined up. Wales is next week, England is a potential red-rose bloodbath. And, of course, there’s a trip to Edinburgh. They couldn’t possibly... shudder... lose to Scotland. Could they?