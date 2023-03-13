Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Have we not learned virus vigilance yet?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A nurse prepares a syringe of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / AP file

A nurse prepares a syringe of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / AP file

EDITORIAL

The news that health officials are working on a “change of direction” over Covid-19 monitoring could turn out to be a smart move - as long as some surveillance regime results.

Experts have wanted

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand