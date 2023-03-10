Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Language a moving feast, but the N-word’s a no, Nobby

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark. Photo / Otago Daily Times, File

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark. Photo / Otago Daily Times, File

EDITORIAL:

Just what point Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark was trying to make this week by repeatedly uttering the N-word has now been lost in the outrage it generated.

Having originated from the Latin

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand