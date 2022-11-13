Editorial: Women’s Rugby World Cup - When we needed the Black Ferns to step up for us, they did

New Zealand celebrate a try by Ayesha Leti-l'iga as the Black Ferns won against England in the Women’s Rugby World Cup at Eden Park. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

EDITORIAL:

These days, when reality is often both harsh and overwhelming, it can be difficult to just suspend that everyday circumstance and take a leap of faith.

To take a jump into joy. To grasp a moment.

To gain lift-off with other people in the community and the nation as everyone collectively hopes for something special. To show our better selves to each other and the world.

That happened on Saturday night when the Black Ferns willed a Rugby World Cup win to life.

And people at Eden Park, and Kiwis watching at home, willed them to do it.

It was a performance that went beyond days, weeks and months of collective physical, mental and tactical hard work.

Facing what everyone knew to be a formidable, powerful, and classy team from England, this was always going to require intense preparation - and an extra dose of spirit.

An extra hug of belief between members of the team, and from the team of people looking on, to those playing on the field.

As talented and strong as the Black Ferns were at the weekend, they knew they were up against it - a team in white on a 30-test unbeaten run. It’s not as though England had looked down on form in the tournament. On the contrary, they were playing with both power and flair, scoring an end-to-end try against Canada in their semi-final.

Even though it was the Black Ferns’ sixth world cup title, this one involved climbing personal Everests for the players.

A year ago, the Black Ferns were at the bottom with a daunting path ahead, beaten by England and France in record defeats on a northern tour. The coach resigned. The world cup dream appeared in tatters.

In stepped a humble genius of New Zealand rugby, Wayne Smith, and the fight back began.

To win this trophy, the Black Ferns had to overcome both France and England.

In triumphing after a long road of adversity, this team of champions, with some champion performers among them, gave a gift to a country which has also been through a tough year.

With Covid’s physical and mental stresses, to the financial strains of trying to make ends meet, people have been through a lot. Even the men’s rugby team could not provide a tonic - having only occasionally reached the high notes of performance this year.

On Saturday the Black Ferns thrillingly gave us the feeling that adversity can be overcome, and the thought that we have the people among us who can get the job done.

And also the belief that collectively we played a part in this moment.

After years of being very successful and yet still somewhat in the shadow of their male peers, it was the women’s centre stage. The crowd showed up for the Black Ferns and supported women’s rugby wholeheartedly.

They gave the team their backing and belief without reservation. And the team fused that belief and rose to the occasion.

England richly deserved the admiration of many looking on, digging deep and playing with a player down for much of the match.

It took the desperation and perspiration of two sides to make it the occasion it was.

In the end, Eden Park was the Black Ferns’ field of dreams. And we won’t forget it.