Editorial: Why the Olympics are coming at just the right time for Kiwis

As the cost-of-living bites in the gloom of mid-winter Downunder, the quadrennial sporting spectacular whichkicks off in Paris this week will provide Kiwis with a healthy dose of light relief and escapism.
The City of Light, much like the countryside during the annual Tour de France cycling event, will provide a picturesque and idyllic backdrop with its landmark buildings, boulevards, and bourgeois
At Tokyo 2020 – which was delayed a year by the Covid-19 global pandemic – we amassed a record haul of 20 medals – seven gold, six silver and seven bronze - surpassing the previous record medal tally of 18, set by the team that competed in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Luuka Jones (canoe slalom), Ali Riley (football) and Emma Twigg (rowing) are all attending their fifth Olympic Games.
“I’ve spoken to a lot of our athletes recently and the overwhelming feeling is that they are prepared and ready for this challenge,” said New Zealand team Chef de Mission Nigel Avery.
In the true Olympic-watching spirit, many of us viewers will be taking in sports that never usually grace our TV sets – and quickly, and vocally, count ourselves as “expert” judges.
Sport climbing, kayak cross and the dance form of breaking are all making their Olympic debuts and will feature alongside traditional marquee events like track and field, gymnastics, swimming, cycling and rowing.
But whatever happens, New Zealanders, with disrupted sleep patterns and a newfound knowledge of Greco-Roman wrestling, will be proudly cheering them on from afar, hoping to see the silver fern punching above its weight once again.