Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Lisa Carrington: The five-time Olympic gold medallist on the sacrifices she’s made for success

By
9 mins to read
Lisa Carrington

Lisa Carrington

In 2021, after Lisa Carrington won three gold medals at her third Olympics - taking her total gold tally to five and making her our most successful non-Paralympic Olympian - almost everyone expected her

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle