Kiwi music star Lorde shocked fans earlier this week when she went public with her brutally honest post about suffering heartbreak. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Kiwi singer Lorde’s lyrics and songs have taken her to No. 1 on music charts around the world.

They have also seen her take her place at the very top of the music industry globally, famously winning two Grammy Awards.

But arguably some of her most touching and personal words have not featured in any of her songs, instead coming via an intensely open letter she sent to her millions of fans around the world on Thursday.

In the lengthy update, the 26-year-old bravely told how she is “living with heartbreak again”.

“I ache all the time, I forget why and then remember,” the now-London-based singer wrote.

“I’m not trying to hide from the pain, I understand now that pain isn’t something to hide from, that there’s actually great beauty in moving with it. But sometimes I’m sick of being with myself.”

She had been trying to ease the pain and “manipulate the endorphins” by eating chocolate, her “body is really inflamed”, her skin was “worse than ever” and she’d been repeatedly sick in recent times.

Lorde confided she was feeling so low that she had cancelled planned appearances at Paris Fashion Week which starts on Monday, saying: “At the start of my career I promised myself I’d never be one of the people in the light smiling if it wasn’t real.”

Her brutal honesty generated a huge outpouring of support from fans.

It also showed that no matter how famous you are, or how much money you’ve got in your bank account, no one is immune from life’s battles.

Lorde’s openness created headlines around the globe for the publicity-shy singer, whose music stormed the industry as a North Shore teen.

And it’s very likely she knew that sending out such a personal message to her fans would have seen the spotlight of the world’s entertainment media on her.

By going public, and the story going global, Lorde has shown – and not just to her fans – that it’s very normal to go through tough times. And it’s equally as important not to try to bottle up those emotions, but to talk; something that undoubtedly can help.

Just as we have congratulated Lorde for everything she has achieved so far in her music career, we should congratulate her for being so open.

And, more importantly, we should also wish one of our great New Zealanders nothing but the best in finding true happiness again.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111