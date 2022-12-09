Editorial: RNZ/TVNZ merger bites back

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson being interviewed by Jack Tame on TVNZ Q+A. Photo / TVNZ

EDITORIAL

Mutualism is a symbiotic relationship where all species involved benefit from their interactions. It could be said that journalism and politics have such an association.

News organisations gain an audience by sharing and analysing political activity; while politicians need the press to explain to the public why legislative change is needed and what progress is and isn’t being made.

However, care is needed to avoid what may constitute as unhealthy interference.

This is the very territory Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson strayed into with his belligerent responses to TVNZ interviewer Jack Tame this week on the Government’s aim to create a single public media entity by combining TVNZ and RNZ.

Jackson criticised Tame for conducting what he perceived as “a negative interview” and said he was “disappointed” in the host. Jackson also cast doubt over the future of Q+A, saying Tame could soon become the frontman of Treasure Island as his existing show might not be sustainable without the Minister’s assistance in merging of Radio NZ with TVNZ.

“The reality is I’ve got a certain style,” Jackson sought to later explain, “it works most of the time but obviously didn’t go too well on Sunday.”

The untidy fallout required Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to pull Jackson aside, after which he said, “I’m sorry because the reality is editorial independence is everything”.

Let’s hope Jackson really does appreciate where he crossed the line. His herbivorous attempt to chew out a journalist doing his job was unappetising viewing and must not be repeated.



