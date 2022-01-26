Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: RATs have limits but we may have no choice

3 minutes to read
A person holds a negative result of the Covid-19 antigen rapid test in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Photo / Artur Widak via Getty Images, File

A person holds a negative result of the Covid-19 antigen rapid test in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Photo / Artur Widak via Getty Images, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

If, as expected, cases of Omicron rise to the thousands in New Zealand then self-isolating and home tests will come more into play.

The opposition has repeatedly called for immediate deployment of rapid testing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.