Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Editorial - boosters way to keep cases out of hospital

4 minutes to read
Three US studies offer more evidence that the Covid-19 booster vaccine is standing up to the Omicron variant. Photo / AP

Three US studies offer more evidence that the Covid-19 booster vaccine is standing up to the Omicron variant. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

In shifting New Zealand into the red traffic light setting, the Prime Minister has placed the country's booster campaign at the centre of the Omicron strategy.

Yesterday's quickly called press conference kicked

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.