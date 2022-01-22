Editorial: Uncertain times as Omicron lurks

Who's going to drive you home if your bus driver is self-isolating at home with the Covid? Photo / Michael Craig

Who's going to drive you home if your bus driver is self-isolating at home with the Covid? Photo / Michael Craig

EDITORIAL

Auckland Transport was caught short last week with commuters returning to work and had to scramble more buses into action.

Commuters returning to work for the start of the year faced long waits at bus stops as the transport authority was seemingly caught on the hop by the demand.

Said AT general manager of metro services Stacey van der Putten: "We experienced a bigger than expected increase in on-peak passengers, so we're working hard to provide additional services where they're needed most."

It's yet another sign of these uncertain times. Who would have been comfortable predicting how many people would return to offices this year after spending months managing at home?

Public transport is but one of the areas where demand is hard to forecast with any certainty. Omicron adds another factor entirely.

The arrival of the new Covid variant is predicted to disrupt and inconvenience much more so. Overseas, the infections have knocked out supply lines as truck drivers have been forced to self-isolate after testing positive.

According to latest modelling almost 2000 Omicron cases a day - 10 times the Delta peak - are expected in the Auckland region in just six weeks in the event of an outbreak.

Not only that, people are likely to find it difficult to even get tested. With widespread virus transmission, the standard PCR Covid-19 testing is likely to be rationed and used for people who are symptomatic, vulnerable to the virus, and are essential workers. It's reassuring to know then that New Zealand has 4.6 million rapid antigen tests, and "tens of millions" more on order.

That's also why the Prime Minister has stressed the need for individual precautions. "We won't be able to stop Omicron entering the community, but we can use tools to try and slow it down."

At the beginning of this pandemic, way back in February 2020, Ardern was asked whether she was worried. She replied that she wasn't, because she had a plan.

The same applies today. We can ease our concerns by planning. Have a well-stocked medical kit and be prepared to stay at home for a period.

The single most important thing is to be up-to-date with your vaccination.