Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Uncertain times as Omicron lurks

3 minutes to read
Who's going to drive you home if your bus driver is self-isolating at home with the Covid? Photo / Michael Craig

Who's going to drive you home if your bus driver is self-isolating at home with the Covid? Photo / Michael Craig

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

Auckland Transport was caught short last week with commuters returning to work and had to scramble more buses into action.

Commuters returning to work for the start of the year faced long waits at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid