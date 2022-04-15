Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Pashing on dancefloors and spreading legs

2 minutes to read
Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield during a press conference at Parliament. Photo / Hagen Hopkins, Getty Images, File

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield during a press conference at Parliament. Photo / Hagen Hopkins, Getty Images, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

One of the positives to come out of the otherwise often deflating daily updates on our combat with Covid has been the odd lines of questions and answers.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins added

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid