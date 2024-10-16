Advertisement
Editorial: Outdoor dining fees hike a blow for hospitality businesses

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Black Orchid Collective cafe and tattoo shop owner Veronica de Oliveira says the fact she could be charged a $750-plus rental fee for placing three small dining tables on the footpath outside her establishment was "ridiculous" at a time when Tauranga City Council should be giving Mount Mainstreet businesses incentives to stay open. Photo / Sandra Conchie

EDITORIAL

Hospitality businesses across New Zealand have been dealt a new blow by local government, with councils hiking outdoor dining fees and adding pressure to already struggling businesses.

Hospitality businesses in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui called the new outdoor street dining charges “disrespectful” and say they are “piling on an industry already being put through its paces.

