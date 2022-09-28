Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Long arm of the law overreaching by faking stolen car reports

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A police officer gives the thumbs up for a vehicle to carry on through the Covid prevention border at Uretiti. Photo Tania Whyte, File

A police officer gives the thumbs up for a vehicle to carry on through the Covid prevention border at Uretiti. Photo Tania Whyte, File

EDITORIAL

Police Minister Chris Hipkins is right to demand answers over the revelation that officers faked car theft reports to pursue women whose travel sparked the Northland lockdown last year.

However, his response doesn't go

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.