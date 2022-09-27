Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Inflation control levers are ready and waiting

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr and his monetary management committee will know employment is above a sustainable level. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr and his monetary management committee will know employment is above a sustainable level. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

Stockmarkets in New York hit another low yesterday. This would sometimes be bad news but right now it is not.

Stockmarkets are falling because investors believe the United States Federal Reserve Board is absolutely

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.