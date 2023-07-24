A white Hyundai Kona electric car driven by Justice Minister Kiri Allan comes to a halt astride the centre line on Evans Bay Parade in Roseneath, Wellington, after crashing into a parked car.

EDITORIAL

There’s a reason the tale of Icarus is so often cited in a tumble from grace. While a minor character in Greek mythology, the account of the son of Daedalus who flew too high for his wings of feathers and beeswax is a timeless touchstone for understanding dramatic falls.

Kiri Allan ascended rapidly and high, entering politics as a Labour List MP a mere five years and nine months ago. Her back story was an exemplar of how opportunity still exists for all New Zealanders.

Born in a small Tairāwhiti settlement and raised by an aunt and uncle in a Bay of Plenty village, Allan left school at 16 to work at a KFC in west Auckland and pick cherries in Blenheim.

By the time of her arrest on charges of careless driving and resisting arrest, Allan had climbed to be Minister of Justice and Regional Development as well as Associate Minister of Finance and of Transport. She had also beaten a diagnosis of stage three cervical cancer.

Through her health and other personal struggles, Allan has been open with the public. She has repeatedly given candid interviews with the media and posted updates on social media. It has been troubling then to watch on as she unravelled over recent months as allegations surfaced about her behaviour.

Hindsight now informs the view that Allan was buckling underneath pressures, likely to be personal as much as of those of public office. Allan returned to her full ministerial duties on Monday last week after taking time away from Parliament, due in part to a relationship break-up. While she was taking a few days of mental health leave, separate allegations arose regarding her treatment of staff, which she strongly denied.

At the centre of this is a person, a competent and hardworking individual who delivered so much on her potential before succumbing to the human frailties we all contend with. It is to be hoped that Allan receives the care she clearly needs. Yes, she has to face the consequences but most New Zealanders would surely wish her well.

It is also worthwhile considering, as National deputy leader Nicola Willis yesterday suggested, whether MPs receive enough support.

While Allan’s case is as an individual, it adds to a troubled record for this sixth Labour Government. It has been a remarkable plummet for a party that swept to a landslide victory in 2020, taking enough seats to govern alone for the first time since mixed-member proportional representation (MMP) was introduced in 1996.

Following the resignation of former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in January, her successor Chris Hipkins has been let down by Jan Tinetti, Michael Wood, Stuart Nash, and Meka Whaitiri. Allan is the latest and - given the circumstances and her position in Cabinet - the most spectacular of disappointments.

It should be remembered that Icarus was also warned not to fly too low, lest his wings be weighed by moisture from the sea. This Government appears to be struggling for any height while we are all let down by this sorry episode.