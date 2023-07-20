The terrifying scenes that enveloped downtown Auckland yesterday were ones we never expect to see in the city.

Kiwis will sympathise with all the unfortunate people caught up in the trauma and tragedy, with thoughts especially for the families of the two victims who didn’t make it home safely to their loved ones.

A rampage by a lone gunman is a nightmare that can happen anywhere, but is rare here. Apart from the Christchurch mosque attacks - an act of terrorism on a large scale - the most recent shooting massacre was at Raurimu in 1997.

In this case, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that there was no identified “political or ideological motivation” and “no national security risk”.

The details of why the 24-year-old shooter erupted into violence will be investigated and hopefully learned from, but that is not the immediate priority.

Our thoughts should chiefly be with the people whose lives have been suddenly upended on what they thought was an ordinary day.

They include people at the construction site where the violence occurred and the police officers who threw themselves into action to end it.

At least 10 people were injured, with seven hospitalised, including a critically-hurt police officer working in the line of duty.

The gunman, who had been on home detention for domestic violence but had an exemption to work at the site, blasted through a building being renovated near Britomart at the harbour end of Queen Street. He was later found dead.

Witnesses say he fired an unlicensed pump-action shotgun, at one point encountering a construction worker he threatened to shoot. Workers hid in fear as gunshots rang out, and some were stuck on the roof. A witness says some workers ran back into the building to help get people out.

The response from police and ambulance first responders was quick.

Hipkins referred to the heroism of “police who ran into fire from the gunman, straight into harm’s way, in order to save the lives of others”.

Awful events can also, conversely, be a reminder of people’s better selves, the need for unity and how we can help each other get through.

Those impacted will need ongoing emotional support. People who happened to be nearby will be shaken by the experience.

The rampage unfortunately occurred as the city and the country co-hosts the Fifa Women’s World Cup with Australia - what should be an exciting tournament drawing attention from around the world.

Instead, New Zealand is creating headlines overseas for a tragic reason. Last night’s match between New Zealand and Norway was played at Eden Park under an unwanted shadow.

After such attacks, the correct response is respectful empathy for those directly affected, but also community defiance. Ugly violence should not deter Aucklanders from making the most of a sporting celebration in their city.

We are also in an election campaign where debates over crime have featured highly. Political leaders showed dignified restraint yesterday.

It may be too optimistic to hope that questions can be answered in this case in a calm atmosphere without unnecessary politicking. It would be better if that were the case.