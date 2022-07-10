Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last week. Photo / AP

EDITORIAL:

The assassination of Shinzo Abe is not just a tragic end to the life of Japan's longest-serving post-war leader.

It also brings the spectre of violence against major political figures back into chilling reality - at a tense time when the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021 is being analysed in the United States, and the Ukraine war and economic stresses are dominating global events.

Just on Saturday, Sri Lankan protesters angry at the economic disaster in their country stormed the president's residence in Colombo, forcing him to escape.

Incidents of gun violence in the US, Denmark and Norway have also been in the news.

Abe, 67, a two-time former prime minister in charge of the G7 nation just a couple of years ago, was shot with what appeared to be a home-made weapon while speaking at a campaign event in Nara.

It will have caused deep shock in Japan and has reverberated around the world.

Guns are strictly regulated in Japan and shootings and political violence are rare there.

Abe was the first head of government to be killed in Japan since World War II.

He was the grandson of Nobusuke Kishi, a prime minister from 1957 to 1960 who survived a stabbing attack.

Abe was a senior world statesman during his second term from 2012 to 2020, bringing a new degree of stability to Japan. Before his first term during 2006 and 2007, the country had been through nine leaders in 16 years.

As leader, Abe faced financial crisis and helped to keep the Trans-Pacific Partnership intact after Donald Trump withdrew the US from the pact. In this social media era, Abe had a bizarre meme moment at the White House with a 19-second Trump handshake during a 2017 visit.

More seriously, Abe had to deal with the long aftermath of 2011's triple blow of an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown at Fukushima.

The Quad forum of Japan, the US, India and Australia - which has gained more prominence in the past two years - was an Abe initiative.

He pushed for changes to Japan's security laws and said the country had to move beyond its post-war pacifism with a stronger focus on its own defence and a greater global role.

Abe told the Economist in May this year when asked about the Russia invasion of Ukraine that Japan is "coming to realise that our own efforts and our own willpower are of the utmost importance when it comes to protecting our country".

His views on countering the clout of China and the need for other nations to step up on security, chime with a popular foreign policy narrative.

This week's Pacific leaders forum in Fiji will discuss political and security competition in the region as one of the two major issues, alongside climate change. Recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic will also be important.

But the increasing battle for influence between China and the US, is capturing attention.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the Lowy Institute think-tank in Australia last week the Pacific Islands Forum is "critical in resolving regional problems and local security issues should be resolved locally".

Despite his focus on foreign threats, tragically for Abe the most destructive danger to him personally was at home.