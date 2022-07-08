Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Covid 19 Omicron subvariants challenge immunity

4 minutes to read
Masks are still useful for people trying to avoid Covid-19. Photo / AP

Masks are still useful for people trying to avoid Covid-19. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

A likely new Covid-19 wave, fuelled by wily Omicron subvariants, is dampening hopes at the start of the year that the coronavirus might slowly become more manageable by year's end.

Some overseas experts offered

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.