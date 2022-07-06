Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Editorial: Supermarket profits face more counter measures

3 minutes to read
2 June 2022 Select committee hearing on supermarkets blocking competitors from entering the market

2 June 2022 Select committee hearing on supermarkets blocking competitors from entering the market

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

New Zealand will have a new grocery sector watchdog. So, we're saved? Not nearly.

Consumer Affairs and Commerce Minister David Clark yesterday announced the Commissioner would be specifically tasked to hold supermarkets to account.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.