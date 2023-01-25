New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poses at her desk for the last time as Prime Minister. Photo / Getty Images

EDITORIAL

With that now famous cheery smile and a wave of the hand, Jacinda Ardern stepped into her Crown car to depart Parliament and her post as Prime Minister at 10am yesterday.

The crowd on the steps of the Beehive erupted in cheers. Eyes welled with tears and there were fond embraces. In homes around New Zealand, meanwhile, the reactions will have been much more mixed. Some will have wept and some would have celebrated.

As we noted the day after her resignation, Ardern led during an incredibly divided time in New Zealand and abroad. She and her Government have had strong supporters - but also many detractors.

Through her prime ministership, Ardern had the capacity to enthrall or aggravate with a degree of passion more than any Prime Minister in living memory. Perhaps John Key also held such an aptitude but his tenure was at a different, more benign time.

This is a world destabilised by the impacts of a pandemic, and given voice as never before by unfettered social media amplification. We are now entering into the post-war period for this generation. New Zealand is not immune to stress from enforced lockdowns and rampant residual inflation due to emergency economic measures.

Ardern’s supporters have raised the issue of misogyny and that’s a factor in some of her harshest critics.

The immediate aftermath of the Christchurch mosque shootings is where Ardern’s calls for kindness were demonstrated. The atrocity against passive Muslim worshippers held real potential for retaliation and a head-scarfed Ardern embracing the victims and families almost certainly de-escalated tensions.

Ardern leaves office when there is greater awareness of the security threats she has faced as Prime Minister. There has been public discussion about whether she should be afforded ongoing police protection, given these threats. Police will review the situation before making a decision.

Ardern had her final formal public engagement as Prime Minister on Tuesday, at Ratana with new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins for the annual celebration of the birthday of Ratana church founder T.W. Rātana. The day is a significant fixture for all politicians, but particularly for the Labour Party, which has a historic relationship with the church. It was a fitting diary entry for Ardern, surrounded by fulsome smiles and support.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, flanked by Kiri Allan, right, and the Labour caucus are welcomed onto Rātana Pa Marae. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But her personal popularity was not matched by her government. Divisions were ratcheted wider by policies that weren’t delivered on or poorly explained. As a communicator, she was without peer but in government, Ardern’s performance was mixed. She was decisive in ruling out capital gains tax yet prevaricated on cannabis law reform.

However, the record shows that she led the nation through some of the most difficult times in its history. She rallied with distinction in unprecedented adversity - a tragic volcanic eruption, a vicious act of terrorism, and a global pandemic.

Jacinda Ardern should be remembered as an inspirational prime minister who ignited passions and showed us who we could be, both great and not.







