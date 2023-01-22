Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Can change at the top boost Labour’s political fortunes?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Chris Hipkins speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Wellington on Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Hipkins speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Wellington on Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

The past few days have been an earthquake in New Zealand politics with the Prime Minister announcing her departure, her replacement being chosen, and an election date set for October 14.

As in a real

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand