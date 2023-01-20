Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Claire Trevett: Is Jacinda Ardern’s departure the death knell for Labour - or is there hope in Hipkins?

Claire Trevett
By
6 mins to read
Jacinda Ardern says she has 'slept well for the first time in a long time' and has no regrets after her shock decision to step down as Prime Minister.

Jacinda Ardern says she has 'slept well for the first time in a long time' and has no regrets after her shock decision to step down as Prime Minister.

New leader, but same problems to fix.

If all goes well, by the end of Sunday, Labour will have a new leader and the country will have a new Prime Minister and that person will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics