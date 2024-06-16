Sir Graham Lowe and Minister of Corrections Mark Mitchell attending the graduation of the prison programme called Kick for the Seagulls.

Corrections’ new deputy chief executive Māori, Herewini Te Koha, says the department is committed to the Hōkai Rangi policy and Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell is determined to have even more rehabilitative prison programmes available for inmates.

That commitment to Hōkai Rangi was questioned by the independent inquiry into the riot at Waikeria Prison four years ago which found an at times disrespectful staff culture and generally poor conditions which were inconsistent with the policy’s principles.

Te Koha says Mitchell reaffirmed the department’s commitment to the policy to uplift the oranga of Māori and others in custody.

Hōkai Rangi is a commitment to deliver outcomes with and for Māori in Corrections’ care and their whānau. Māori are over-represented in prison and the strategy tries to lower that number.

With more than half the prison muster being Māori, Corrections is looking for ways to be more responsive, including working with iwi and kaupapa Māori service providers.

“The focus is very much on need. Some of those bedrock needs come to understanding the importance of identity, the importance of connection and belonging so alongside strong clinical and safe and caring custodial is the big matter of being much better in the cultural space so all of those things working better,” Te Koha said.

Mitchell told the Herald he wants as many inmates to have access to rehabilitative courses as possible, and all inmates have opportunities to learn a trade, or at least leave prison with a full or truck driver’s licence.

The Government will be introducing changes to the Corrections Act, so remand inmates can also undertake rehabilitative courses in prison.

“That will happen in the next couple of months and we will start delivering those programmes, like Sir Graham Lowe’s Kick for the Seagulls,” Mitchell said

A group of inmates from Kohuora, Auckland South Corrections Facility received their certificates after graduating from Sir Graham Lowe’s prison programme Kick for the Seagull. Photo / Dean Purcell

“There are a lot of inmates who are fighting to get their way back to making good decisions,” he said.

“A visit to a Wiri prison reinforces to me that am heading down the right path with the building trade some inmates are doing and doing Level 2 and Level 3 NCEA standards.

“I want to see inmates have full trade qualification when they are released and ready to rejoin society.”

Additional reporting Adam Gifford, WaateaNewws.Com