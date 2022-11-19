Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Is Qatar the right host for the FIFA World Cup?

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The 40,000-seat Al Wakrah Stadium is a venue for matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. Photo / AP, File

The 40,000-seat Al Wakrah Stadium is a venue for matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. Photo / AP, File

EDITORIAL

It isn’t easy being a sports fan some days. And being a football fan with a social conscience may be a conundrum tomorrow as the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

The first

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand