Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Everyone hates the RMA but is the alternative better?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Environment Minister David Parker, pictured flanked by fellow cabinet ministers, says new reforms should make resource management rules more effective and workable. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Environment Minister David Parker, pictured flanked by fellow cabinet ministers, says new reforms should make resource management rules more effective and workable. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

There’s an element of spiteful glee in the commentary around the proposed replacement for the Resource Management Act.

But the rhetoric tends to overlook just how visionary the Resource Management Act (RMA) was, and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand