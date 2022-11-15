Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Prices surge as energy companies reap dividends

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Are New Zealand's electricity prices too high? Photo / 123rf, File

Are New Zealand's electricity prices too high? Photo / 123rf, File

EDITORIAL

Should electricity prices be next in the Government’s cross-hairs?

This week, a co-authored report from FIRST Union, the NZCTU, and 350 Aotearoa argued that, in the decade since the partial privatisation of our electricity

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand