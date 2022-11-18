Editorial: PM Ardern glad-handing on the world stage

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is given a pomelo from an orchard by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Photo / Supplied

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is given a pomelo from an orchard by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Photo / Supplied

EDITORIAL:

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s throwaway line about Kiwis who prefer lime in their Corona being able to access Vietnamese produce this summer somewhat took the zing out of a successful string of trade calls this week.

The broadening of produce items in our trade arrangements is, after all, a solid step in what has been a difficult negotiation with a nation that perceives New Zealand as a bit fussy.

Ardern has taken an eight-day odyssey through Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand, travelling first to Phnom Penh for the East Asia Summit, a meeting held by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

She then landed in Ha Noi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on the trade mission with a business delegation, before heading on to Bangkok, Thailand, for the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) forum’s leaders meeting where she again had a busy day of meetings, including brief pull-aside meetings with US Vice President Kamala Harris and a formal meeting with Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo. She was also due to have a face-to-face with China’s President Xi Jinping last night.

It’s clear Ardern has taken every chance to press New Zealand’s case. In Cambodia, she was photographed crouching next to US President Joe Biden’s chair just before the leaders were due to leave the dinner.

The warmth of welcome she has received at each meeting is a genuine asset to New Zealand’s trade aspirations.

Critics will find fault with whatever Ardern does, and often they have a point. But, on footing herself on the world stage, few would argue she acquits herself exceptionally well.



