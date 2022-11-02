A family of 13 has been relocated to two Takapuna motel rooms after a fire at their Ranui home. Photo / Michael Craig

A family of 13 has been relocated to two Takapuna motel rooms after a fire at their Ranui home. Photo / Michael Craig

EDITORIAL

The housing of a family of 12 for more than a year in motel rooms, as revealed by the Herald this week, will not be a unique case.

It is likely many more are in similar situations but will not be comfortable speaking up, knowing full well of the judgment that will be heaped on them by those who have fared better in life. However, we should be doing better for these unfortunate New Zealanders - because we can.

Emergency housing has changed the look of New Zealand communities over the past five years. It’s now big business, with some motel and motor lodge owners specialising in housing the most vulnerable people in society. One motel has claimed $16 million in grants for emergency accommodation, data obtained by the Herald mid-year revealed.

These budget and mid-range motels and hotels have also become attractive for investors. Some have changed hands in the past two years because of their record of providing a steady income from Ministry of Social Development (MSD) tenants. But they should not be easy outs for torpid bureaucrats.





Fenton St in Rotorua is a thoroughfare now synonymous with emergency housing. Photo / Andrew Warner

Emergency housing in motels was foisted on communities “on the hoof” after borders slammed shut to tourism and business to stave off the Covid-19 pandemic. As motel rooms became vacant, those in temporary housing or on waiting lists overflowed out of garages and vehicles. The solution must have seemed pretty cute to the Government at the time.

One outcome is it has proved how difficult it has become to increase affordable and social housing, and how significant the demand is. Emergency-housed people are basically homeless. These tenants have effectively become the new “homeless in cars and garages” and will take a long time to resolve. On top of the pre-existing issues (rising rents, values) New Zealand now suffers building supply hitches and a construction sector at capacity.

But a year should be enough time to find a solution for the mum-of-12 and it is hard to dismiss her belief that she and her children had been forgotten about.

This week, we have also been hearing wretched testimony about emergency housing in Rotorua. This has come to light, not because of the public outcry that should be expected from such inhumane situations, but because of a bureaucratic snag.

A hearing was held at Arawa Park Hotel to consider whether MSD can continue using 13 motels for emergency housing. Photo / Andrew Warner

The hearing of three independent commissioners is considering whether the Government can continue using a baker’s dozen Rotorua motels for contracted emergency housing. Using the motels for emergency housing is a breach of the District Plan as they are consented only for short-term visitor stays. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has applied to the Rotorua Lakes Council to grant resource consent for the change of use.

These are, too often, sorry places in need of better monitoring and support.

The Auckland family of 12 children has been transferred from Kāinga Ora to the Ministry of Social Development books because they are no longer tenants of their damaged house. The agencies need to get this family back into their suitably repaired home, quick smart.







