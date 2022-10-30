Editorial: Only one winner on the night

The Black Ferns celebrate a try against Wales. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

After all the controversy over rugby test scheduling clashes, there was only one winner on the night, and that team was playing in Whangārei.

The Black Ferns on Saturday produced the type of thrilling, inspiring rugby against Wales in the World Cup quarter-finals that gets people yelling in approval at their TV sets. They gave the impression they knew exactly what they wanted to do.

Whereas the Black Ferns were confident, dominant and decisive, the All Blacks were unconvincing.

In Tokyo, the All Blacks showed inevitable rust from not having played for several weeks. A sending-off in the second half didn’t help.

But, that said, the team played much as they have all year, even if there have been improvements recently under new assistant coaches.

There were flashes of brilliance and well-taken tries. But also — as in previous tests — there were too many mistakes, questionable tactics, and problems at the breakdown.

Like previous opponents, Japan at times looked the more physical side and never let New Zealand put the game away. They still had a chance near the very end.

Unfortunately, had the All Blacks lost it would have been inaccurate to term it a boilover or upset, even though it would have been a huge change from past history.

It just reflects where this team is at. Wales, Scotland and England will be tougher challenges.

It’s hard not to see a parallel between the weekend rugby tests and the big picture of New Zealand’s politics as the next election gets closer.

New Zealand's Brodie Retallick runs away from a defender to score a try during the rugby international between the All Blacks and Japan at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Beset with problems after years of the pandemic, the governing party has been declining in popularity over recent months and is looking more like the messy men’s team than the dynamic women’s side.

As it heads towards its party conference, Labour appears bogged down in a blur of governing due to a mix of economic and other factors, past pandemic baggage, and ongoing reforms and projects.

Inflation, the cost-of-living crisis, ongoing crime, and problems of staffing, overwork, and waiting times in the health system will be hard issues to make progress on.

The Government’s various reforms are, from its point of view, achievements or aims on the way to becoming achievements. But they are also clear targets for an opposition to tilt at.

National has been gifted ways of defining itself by opposing various changes such as Three Waters, the new fair pay agreements, and Auckland light rail, on top of being able to highlight ongoing problems.

Globally, it’s a difficult time to be an incumbent administration anywhere. But more focus is needed for the governing party’s future, as it lags behind an opposition which is making easy metres.